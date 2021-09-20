Jeannie Mai Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is pregnant with her first child with her husband, rapper Jeezy! She shared the big news on the season 8 premiere of The Real on Monday.

Mai, 42, and Jeezy, 43, have been married since March. This is the first child for Mai. Jeezy has three children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.

Mai showed off her baby bump on Monday and said that her relationship with Jeezy definitely changed her thoughts on wanting to be a mom.

"You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, 'I'd never be a mom,'" she said. "And there's so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you."

"I think the reason why it’s such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" she continued, holding back tears. "I've never really truly felt safe. And of course, it has to do with things that happened when I was younger, but when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."

Mai said she actually told Jeezy on their first date that she didn't plan on having children, and that he was fine with that.

"I'm like great, let’s just have fun and date and get to know each other," she recalled. "But as we started to fall more of this healthy love with each other, we said, 'I see having kids with you.'"

ET spoke with Mai in June, and she talked about why being married to Jeezy feels "100 percent different" from when they dated.

"I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other," she noted. "And now being married, it's even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we're in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren't healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like."

"In our intuition, we all know what we want," she continued. "We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things."

