Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Married -- See Their Stunning Wedding Pics

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are married!

The Real co-host and the GRAMMY-nominated artist said "I do" one year after getting engaged. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, per Vogue, which shared stunning photos from their nuptials.

Jeannie looked incredible in a custom nude Galia Lahav wedding gown with a corset top detailed with appliqués, and a billowing skirt. She completed the look with a handmade headpiece with a 15-foot Galia Lahav veil and diamond and morganite drop earrings created by Rosalina Lydster. Jeezy, on his end, looked dapper in a bespoke champagne blush suit, designed by his favorite tailor, Teofilo Flor, and stylist Chris Shelby.

Jeannie and Jeezy originally wanted to get married in Lake Como, Italy, or the South of France, they told the magazine. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the unexpected death of Jeezy's mother, they changed their plans.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie told the magazine. "We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."

The couple made sure to follow COVID-19 protocols before having their celebration. "Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location -- our home,” Jeannie explained.

After becoming husband and wife and dancing the night away, the two changed into matching Versace silk pajamas.

Meanwhile, the pair also recently launched a charity wedding registry in support of Stop Asian Hate. The GoFundMe on The Knot Registry was made in response to the rise in hate crimes against Asians. Stop AAPI Hate is a nonprofit social organization whose communities stand united against racism, and aim to provide funds across Asian-owned businesses and foundations. The Knot is the official wedding charity registry partner of GoFundMe.

"There’s been a devastating and severe uptick of violence against people of the AAPI community in the last year leading up to today," Jeannie said in an interview with The Knot. "For the past year, Asian Americans have tweeted, posted and cried out for help. It’s no longer enough to say, 'I'm not racist.' We need to be anti-racist, and that's harder."

"What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities," she added. "We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate."

