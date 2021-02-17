Jeezy Mourns His Mother's Death in Emotional Tribute

Jeezy is mourning the loss of his mother.

The 43-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a tribute to his late mother along with a photo from the funeral services.

"You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances," Jeezy wrote.

"My Super Hero. Feared nothing or no one. No obstacle or set backs. One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that."

Jeezy went on to credit his mother for his confidence and for giving him the strength and faith to get through this. He also asked her to kiss his late brother, Michael, and to "tell em we love him"

"You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged. I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us. My faith is strong. I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face...I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA. FORVER MY MOMMA’S BABY ❤️🙏🏾Don’t you worry, I got Trina and the Family. Rest in Heaven our Queen 👸🏽," he added.

Her date and cause of death is unclear, but in 2019, Jeezy shared that she had been battling undisclosed health complications.

Jeezy will likely be leaning on the support of his fiancée, Jeannie Mai, during this difficult time. The pair got engaged last March at the songwriter’s Los Angeles home, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mai and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April of that year. The couple then made things Instagram official that September and have continued to share their love with the world ever since.

Jeannie Mai Says She Plans to Take a Submissive Role in Her Marriage to Jeezy



