Jeannie Mai Is Dating Jeezy

Jeannie Mai has new love in her life -- with Jeezy!

The Real co-host is officially dating the rapper, a source confirms to ET. Mai reportedly appeared as Jeezy's date at the inaugural SnoBall Gala last week, which raised funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.

At the event, Jeezy was honored for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth and celebrated for the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

Jeezy, 41, and Mai, 40, were first spotted together in a photo on Malika Haqq's Instagram in January. Soon after, Mai opened up about their relationship on The Real -- but was hesitant to put a label on it.

"Jeezy and I hang out. He's very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together," she shared.

Mai finalized her divorce from ex-husband Freddy Harteis last year. While speaking with ET at the 2019 Daytime Emmys in May, the style expert discussed what she was looking for in a man.

"Somebody who is honest, loyal, trustworthy, fun, can turn up, make even a trip to the grocery store an adventure... oh, that would be me," she joked. "So, the guy needs to be really deserving of me."

