Jeezy Says Jeannie Mai is 'Amazing' After Dating News (Exclusive)

Life is good for Jeezy.

The GRAMMY-nominated rapper stopped by ET Live on Friday to talk about his latest album, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, but couldn’t help but give some love to Jeannie Mai.

A source confirmed to ET on Thursday that The Real co-host was officially dating the hip-hop artist. When asked about how things were with Mai, 40, Jeezy, 41, first played coy.

"Life is good. That's all I can tell you. It's great," he said to ET Live's Jason Carter during the sit-down. "Life is good."

While the "Put On" rap star didn't share any details about his relationship, he did say that Mai "is amazing."

"Life is amazing," Jeezy expressed when reflecting on his life and career, before subtly giving her a shout out. "She's amazing too, by the way."

The pair was first spotted together in a photo on Malika Haqq's Instagram in January. Soon after, Mai opened up about their relationship on The Real -- but did put a label on it.

"Jeezy and I hang out. He's very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together," she shared.

Meanwhile, Jeezy is thrilled about his new LP, which he calls "the end of the Thug Motivation series." The 18-track record features a slew of collaborations with artists like Meek Mil, Rick Ross and Queen Naija.

Describing TM104, he said it's "almost like a self-help audio book" with every song being "a chapter." "If you need something about fake friends, you got 'Fake Love.' If you need something about knowing who the star players in your life are, you got 'The Real MVP' featuring John Legend. If you need to know what it is to have integrity, you go to 'Already Rich' featuring CeeLo Green."

When asked to sum up the album in one word, Jeezy replied: "Motivation." As for who Jeezy, the man and artist, is today, he confidently stated: "He's evolved. He has a lot of clarity. He's still ambitious. He has a purpose."

