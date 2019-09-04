Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have made it Instagram official!

The Real co-host and the rapper are sharing their love with the world, almost a week after news broke that they were dating. On Wednesday, Mai posted a sweet beach-side photo of her and her boyfriend cuddled up on the shore. The TV personality is all smiles, wearing a stylish print top and matching shorts, as Jeezy hugs her from behind.

"$h*t...hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏," a smitten Mai, 40, wrote alongside the photo, confirming their relationship. Last week, a source also confirmed to ET that the two were officially dating.

The "All There" rapper also posted his own photo of him and Mai on his account and called her his "woman crush." In the new snap, both are in white with Jeezy's arm around his lady love.

"She love when I talk dat fly $hit... 🤫 #wcw," he wrote. While the two are just making their love public, the photo appears to have been taken during the Jeezy TM 104 All White Concert at Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

ET sat down with Jeezy last Friday, where he couldn't help but give some love to Mai. "Life is good. That's all I can tell you. It's great," he said. "Life is good."

While the "Put On" rap star didn't share any details about his relationship, he did say that Mai "is amazing."

"Life is amazing," Jeezy expressed when reflecting on his life and career, before subtly giving her a shout out. "She's amazing too, by the way."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeezy Says Jeannie Mai Is 'Amazing' After Dating News (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai Is Dating Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Talks Dating After Divorce With Mama Mai by Her Side (Exclusive)

Related Gallery