Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they are separating after nearly three decades as a married couple.

The Wolverine star and Furness shared a statement to People, in which the duo -- who tied the knot in 1996 -- said they reached a junction in their life and, as such, decided to split.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair's joint statement began. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They signed the statement "Deb and Hugh Jackman," and noted, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

ET has reached out to Jackman's rep for comment.

The last time Jackman and Furness were seen out together came nearly two months ago, when they were spotted looking stylish while taking in the Wimbledon mens' final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in London, England.

They were seated together and intently watched the grueling match. The Greatest Showman star sported a dark blue suit, opting for a crisp white T-shirt under his blazer. Furness, looking chic with colorful shades and her trademark blonde hair twirled into a bun, appeared relaxed yet elegant in an oversized white coat.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16, 2023 in London, England. - Getty

Before that outing across the pond, Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, hit up the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, which celebrated Karl Lagerfeld's "A Line of Beauty" theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jackman looked dapper, as usual, in a classic tux. He accentuated the look with a beard and smile. But it was Furness who turned heads in a glamorous sheer body-hugging Tom Ford gown.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. - Getty

On April 18, Jackman and the Australian actress hit up the Ghosted premiere in London. They opted for an all-black ensemble that day and appeared to be quite romantic while walking the red carpet.

A week prior to the Ghosted premiere, Jackman commemorated 27 years of marriage with a sweet tribute to Furness.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the premiere of 'Ghosted' on April 18, 2023 in New York City. - Getty

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much," he captioned a photo of them smiling. "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."

Together, Jackman and Furness share 23-year-old son Oscar and 18-year-old daughter Ava. They adopted their son in 2000 and their daughter in 2005.

