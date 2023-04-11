Hugh Jackman Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary With Deborra-Lee Furness
Another year of marriage in the books for Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness!
The Wolverine alum took to social media on Tuesday to commemorate 27 years of marriage to his longtime wife.
"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much," he captioned a photo of them smiling. "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."
The Deadpool 3 star is known to always mark special occasions with Furness on social media, including their anniversary, her birthday, and Valentine's Day. In 2021, the Music Man star gave fans a look inside their 1996 wedding by sharing photos of the day they said "I do."
"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together," Jackman wrote at the time.
During a 2022 appearance on the Not an Overnight Success podcast, Furness recalled their "incredible connection" after meeting as co-stars on the set of the Australian series, Correlli. While she admitted to trying to "back off" --acknowledging that it was "cliché" falling for her leading man -- Furness said Jackman "took the reins" and ultimately proposed just four months after they started dating.
Together, they share 22-year-old son Oscar and 17-year-old daughter Ava. They adopted their son in 2000 and their daughter in 2005.
