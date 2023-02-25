Hugh Jackman Says 'Screaming and Yelling' in 'Wolverine' Damaged His Voice
Hugh Jackman Jokes That Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Furious’ Over His Emmy…
Ryan Seacrest Exiting ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ to Avoid 'Exhau…
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Media for Announcing Baby No. 4’s Birth …
Billy Crudup on Kate Hudson Calling Him a More ‘Sophisticated’ K…
Pamela Anderson Claims Sylvester Stallone Offered Her a Condo an…
Celebs Stan at the Super Bowl! Chad Johnson, Bella Twins and Mor…
Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 20 Years of Talk Show by Recreating His …
Comedian Rickey Smiley Grieves Son Brandon, Dead at 32
Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop in U…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Celeb Choreographer Dives Into Her First Underwater Routine Desi…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Contested as Allegations of Drug Use S…
Jonas Brothers Reflect on 'Special' Walk of Fame Ceremony With T…
Pamela Anderson Promises 'You Can't Make That Stuff Up' in Defen…
Alec Baldwin Could Face 5 Years in Prison for ‘Rust’ Shooting
Why Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie Teamed Up for 'Princess …
2023 GRAMMYs Preview: What to Expect From Music’s Biggest Night
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
Hugh Jackman admitted that he's done some things in Wolverine that would make his voice teacher in drama school feel dismayed. Horrified, actually.
In an interview with BBC's Front Row, the 54-year-old actor revealed that he damaged his voice screaming and yelling while playing the iconic Marvel character in nine films across more than two decades. It's a noteworthy admission, considering Jackman relies on his voice for his Broadway and musical performances.
"My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling," said Jackman on the BBC Radio 4 program. "My voice teacher in drama school would've been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine]."
Jackman, who is set to reprise his Wolverine role alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming Deadpool 3, said he learned a technique in school on how to shout and yell without ruining his voice. But in Wolverine, his voice really suffered.
"During Wolverine I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I'm working on," he said. "I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."
His preparation for Wolverine was also the topic of discussion last month when he appeared on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, where he addressed rumors of steroid use to get himself jacked for the role of James "Logan" Howlett. When the topic came up, Jackman laughed it off.
"No. I love my job, and I love Wolverine," said Jackman before acknowledging he has to choose his words carefully. "I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told, anecdotally, what the side effects are of that, and I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just do it the old school way."
RELATED CONTENT:
Hugh Jackman Addresses Steroid Use Rumors for 'Wolverine'
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Attempt to Answer Fans' Burning Questions
Related Gallery