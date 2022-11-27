Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat

Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support! @MusicManBway @NicholastheWard @BCEFA,” the 54-year-old actor captioned the video featuring the moment on his Twitter.

In the video, the actor stands on stage next to another co-star who is calling out numbers during an auction for Jackman’s hat. In a surprise turn of events, a member of the audience bids $100,000.

Jackman and the other actors begin to clap, before everyone realizes that the big bidder was in fact Kidman. In the clip, the audience gives Kidman a standing ovation, as the Being the Ricardos actress walks to the stage and takes the hat from Jackman.

Before heading back to her seat, Kidman models the hat for the crowd and shared a special message.

"I love you and I love Broadway," she said in the microphone. "And I love what they do at Broadway Cares. But also, what I want to say is that the show was extraordinary. Thank you."

Jackman shared some sweet words from the stage about Kidman as she made her way back to her seat.

The Tony-winning actor also shared a picture from the encounter with Kidman on his Instagram.

Kidman took to her respective Instagram Story -- as well as the comments of Jackman's post -- to reply to her friend’s message.

"Darling Hugh, to my friend of 30 years. Right back at you such a generous, gorgeous man, it was a brilliant night in the theatre and an honor to be able to donate to @bcefa! + Congratulations to the talented cast."

Kidman shared a closer look at the hat on her Story.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

"The hat we bought at the auction," the Oscar-winning actress wrote over a picture of her sporting the hat. "NIGHT NIGHT." In the picture, Kidman tagged Jackman, Sutton Foster, the official The Music Man IG account and Broadway Cares.

Jackman has played the show’s lead, Professor Henry Hill, for over a year. In September, it was announced that the revival, which also starred Sutton Foster, will have its final curtain call on Jan.15, 2023.

