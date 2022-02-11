Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Support Hugh Jackman on Opening Night of 'The Music Man'
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are showing up for their good friend, Hugh Jackman. The couple attended the opening night of The Music Man on Thursday night in New York City to support Jackman in his starring role in the musical.
Lively looked chic in a purple suit, which she accessorized with an eye-catching pair of earrings and turquoise rings. The 34-year-old actress posed on the red carpet with both her older sister, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively, and Jackman's wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. Meanwhile, 45-year-old Reynolds also posed with Furness as well as director Shawn Levy. While Lively and Reynolds didn't hit the red carpet together, they were photographed arriving at the musical.
More stars that attended opening night of The Music Man include his Les Miserables co-star, Anne Hathaway, as well as Andy Cohen, Mariska Hargitay, Seth Meyers and Cynthia Nixon.
Reynolds and 53-year-old Jackman have been close friends for years, often playfully trolling each other on social media. In August 2020, Jackman called into SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to wish Lively a happy birthday and to joke about how she ended up with Reynolds.
"I love her. I want to be really clear. Blake is amazing," he said. "I don’t know how that happened, but still she is flawless. To think of what she's had to put up with. Let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing. I just hope more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day."
When Cagle's co-host, Julia Cunningham, jokingly compared Lively's situation with Beauty and the Beast "where she is trapped" with her husband, Jackman quipped, "Yeah, but not the Beauty and the Beast where it turns out that he's a really good guy at the end."
