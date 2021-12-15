Blake Lively shocked Ben Affleck while the pair was filming the 2010 movie The Town. The film, which was directed by Affleck, took place in the Oscar winner's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

During a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Affleck recalled taking co-star Lively around his old stomping grounds, and noted that the Gossip Girl alum had a very surprising reaction.

"I took Blake Lively, who was terrific in The Town, and she was really eager to learn from the people and wanted to go around and do research," he recalled. "So then we drove around and said, 'Here's this, here's that.' And as we go by I say, 'Oh yeah, that's my house.' I go, 'That's where Matt Damon lived in that apartment on the third floor.'"

Affleck and Damon famously grew up a few blocks apart and went on to win the Oscar for writing the 1997 hit Good Will Hunting, in which they also co-starred. But apparently not everyone knew that.

"She goes, 'You know Jason Bourne?'" Affleck said of Lively. "You don't know that I know Matt Damon? This was the first person I met that didn't know. I thought she was kidding, and then I realized she wasn't."

The moment led Affleck to joke that he had an existential crisis.

"Then I realized I was a lot older than her and I started having an existential crisis, which has only gotten worse," he quipped.

Affleck and Damon recently teamed up again for their film, The Last Duel. ET spoke with Affleck about maintaining his friendship with the Bourne Identity star.

"Over those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together so it doesn't feel like, 'Oh, I haven't seen this guy in 25 years,'" Affleck explained. "But it is nice! It's cool to be doing another movie with him... We loved it, and we definitely want to do more."

Affleck was extremely candid during his Howard Stern interview. In addition to speaking about working with Lively, he also opened up about his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner and his 2004 split with current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

