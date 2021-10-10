Ben Affleck Reflects on Friendship With Matt Damon Nearly 25 Years After ‘Good Will Hunting’ (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck Reflects on Matt Damon Friendship Nearly 25 Years Af…
Emmys 2021: John Oliver (Last Week Tonight) -- Full Backstage In…
‘Sex Education’: Asa Butterfield on Otis and Maeve’s Future and …
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Catherine Zeta-Jones Explains Why She’s Excited to Play Morticia…
Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wri…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Emmys 2021: Lorne Michaels ('SNL') Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Debbie Allen Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Kate Winslet -- Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Brett Goldstein Crashes Hannah Waddingham’s Intervie…
Emmys 2021: The Cast of ‘Hamilton’ on Their Big Win and Possible…
VMAs 2021: Jack Harlow Crashes Lil Nas X's Interview (Exclusive)
VMAs 2021: The Kid LAROI Shares Justin Bieber's Best Advice (Exc…
Friends for life! As Ben Affleck and Matt Damon celebrate the premiere of their new film, the long-time collaborators are looking back at their lasting friendship.
Affleck and Damon walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Last Duelat the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Saturday, and spoke with ET about how their friendship has evolved over the quarter-century since their first big project, Good Will Hunting.
For Affleck, the years have seemingly flown by, because for them, they've never really stopped spending time together.
"Over those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together so it doesn't feel like, 'Oh, I haven't seen this guy in 25 years,'" Affleck explained. "But it is nice! It's cool to be doing another movie with him."
As for working together as co-writers and co-stars on The Last Duel, Affleck marveled, "We loved it, and we definitely want to do more."
Damon, meanwhile, said he's still stunned at the longevity of their careers since Good Will Hunting got made -- and both he and Affleck won Oscars for co-writing the screenplay.
"If you told me 25 years ago [that we'd be here tonight], I would be like, 'We made it? We are still working? Okay good!'" Damon joked.
Looking back at their first major success with Good Will Hunting and their collaboration on The Last Duel, Damon said its still amazing how much had to come together to make the films a reality.
"It's a big thing to kind of have an idea and then write something and create something out of thin air," he shared. "Then it takes a lot and you feel a lot of gratitude to the hundreds of people who work on it and make it better."
Damon and Affleck co-wrote The Last Duel, alongside Nicole Holofcener. The film -- co-starring Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, and directed by Ridley Scott -- hits theaters Oct. 15.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Affleck Says Scene Where He Kissed Matt Damon Cut From 'Last Duel'
Ben Affleck & J.Lo Look More in Love Than Ever at 'Last Duel' Premiere
Matt Damon on How His & Ben Affleck's Working Relationship Has Changed
'The Last Duel' Trailer Reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Onscreen