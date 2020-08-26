Hugh Jackman may be playfully feuding with Ryan Reynolds, but he has nothing against his wife, Blake Lively. Jackman called into SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday, and discussed his love for his faux-enemy's wife on her 33rd birthday.

"I love her. I want to be really clear. Blake is amazing. I don’t know how that happened, but still she is flawless," Jackman quipped of Lively's relationship with Reynolds. "To think of what she’s had to put up with. Let’s just think COVID with Ryan. It’s amazing. I just hope more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day."

Cagle's co-host, Julia Cunningham, went on to jokingly compare Lively's situation with Beauty and the Beast, "where she is trapped" with her husband.

"Yeah, but not the Beauty and the Beast where it turns out that he’s a really good guy at the end," Jackman joked in response.

While Jackman celebrated Lively's birthday with loving words, the 51-year-old actor has something a little different planned for Reynolds' 44th birthday in October.

"The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game.... Ding Dong Ditch?" Jackman asked. "So of course, my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door, there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighborhood. So you would stamp it out."

"That’s the first thing that came to mind," he added. "Something like that, Ding Dong Ditch. Just for fun."

