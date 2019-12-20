It's the feud that keeps on giving.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aren't putting their friendly feud on hold for the holidays. In fact, just the opposite!

On Friday, the frenemies took to social media for the return of the ugly Christmas sweater that made headlines last year.

As you may recall, Reynolds was previously tricked by Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal into wearing the "ugly Christmas sweater" to a party.

"These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party. 🎄," Reynolds captioned the funny pics exactly a year ago Friday of Jackman and Gyllenhaal laughing at his expense.

But this year, the Deadpool star got his revenge, forcing his Australian pal to wear the same sweater.

"I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too. #thesweaterreturns," Jackman jokingly captioned the shots of him and Reynolds.

Turns out, Reynolds is keeping up the joke for a good cause. He teamed up with the charity SickKids Foundation, posting a video of himself in the sweater and revealing that he will match any donations made before Christmas.

In the clip, Reynolds is seen hugging the sweater and posing with it while his wife, Blake Lively, snaps a selfie with him in the background.

Several photos of sick children rocking the sweater are then shown before cutting to the photo of Jackman in the bold holiday look.

