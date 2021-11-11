Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Sex Life With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is going there! The 45-year-old Red Notice star made an unexpected appearance on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, taking over in place of Will Ferrell, who was originally scheduled to come on the show. Meanwhile, Ferrell took Reynolds' place on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Fallon tried to adjust his interview in accordance with his new guest, asking Reynolds how his wife, Blake Lively, was doing. "No personal questions, by the way, but Blake is great," Reynolds said, before adding unprompted. "The sex is totally normal."

"I wasn't going to ask that!" Fallon insisted as the audience laughed.

"Hey, hey, hey pump the sex brakes, Jimmy! No personal questions and you're going right in on it. Barbara Walters, easy!" Reynolds joked to the flustered Fallon.

Reynolds continued with the interview, insisting on promoting Ferrell's film and shutting down Fallon's attempt to discuss Reynolds' new action comedy, Red Notice.

"If you bring up Red Notice, you will taste the back of my hand," Reynolds quipped.

Similarly on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ferrell was eager to answer questions geared toward Reynolds, including, "How is your beautiful wife, Blake Lively?"

"My wife, Blake, is wonderful, thank you for asking. She's doing great and it's a really busy household," Ferrell joked. "She's a great cook! She makes oatmeal, killer nachos."

He also touched on Reynolds' three daughters, whom he shares with Lively.

"Kids are great," he said before launching into their Halloween costumes. "The oldest one went as Deadpool. The middle one went as Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and the baby, Izzy, went as Deadpool also."

Reynolds recently dropped the funny act when speaking with ET about his marriage to Lively.

"We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends," he said. "Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it."

