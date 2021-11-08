Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among Hollywood's most beloved couples.

The two have been married for almost a decade, making their followers laugh with their fun jabs at one another on social media. ET's Matt Cohen sat down with the 45-year-old actor where he shared the secrets to his marriage.

"We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends," the actor shared, while promoting his new movie, Red Notice. "Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it."

"We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other," he continued. "So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."

The couple got married in 2012 and are parents to three daughters; James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Ryan Reynolds on Celebrating 10 Years With Blake Lively at the Place They Had Their First Date This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Ryan Reynolds on Celebrating 10 Years With Blake Lively at the Place They Had Their First Date

Reynolds had previously told ET at the Red Notice premiere that he was taking a break from acting to focus on his family.

"For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me," the actor jokingly shared.

In the meantime, he's promoting his action film with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The Netflix mega film follows Johnson as Special Agent John Hartley of the FBI and Reynolds and Gadot as art thieves Nolan Booth and "The Bishop," respectively. To catch The Bishop, who's always one step ahead, Hartley and Booth team up.

Reynolds has known The Rock for over 20 years and Wonder Woman herself for about a decade. When asked what would surprise people to know about his mega-co-stars, the actor noted two specific qualities about Johnson and Gadot.

"Gal is much, much -- and I think you see it in Red Notice -- much funnier than maybe people have previously understood. She has a wicked sense of humor, and has kind of like got a real sense of mischief," Reynolds shares. "I always feel like there's a prank about to happen or something. She has a real sort of mischief maker kind of attitude. And then Dwayne is way more -- this is more of a serious sense -- he's way more vulnerable than I would guess and I find that very fascinating."

"I've known him for 21-ish years and early on he was very, kind of, tough and hard to kinda crack," he recalled. "And then these days he's much more in tune with that vulnerability, and I think that's why he's such a giant global superstar because that juxtaposition that he walks around with all day, it's fascinating."

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to ‘Red Notice’s Surprise Vin Diesel Joke From Ryan Reynolds (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Dwayne Johnson Reacts to ‘Red Notice’s Surprise Vin Diesel Joke From Ryan Reynolds (Exclusive)

Meanwhile, Reynolds shared that the trio had such a great time making the movie that it "wouldn't be that hard" to get everyone together again for a sequel. But first, he has a couple projects in the works.

"We just finished Free Guy and two Deadpool movies, I have a movie called The Adam Project, which is coming out, which I'm really excited about," he shared. "And then Dwayne, his company produced Red Notice, so I don’t know where they're at with that. I think we have to wait and see. But if they wanna do a sequel, that would be certainly something. We all obviously get along, so it wouldn’t be that hard to get us all together again."

Red Notice is in select theaters now and hits Netflix Nov. 12.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Deadpool vs. Black Adam vs. Wonder Woman

Ryan Reynolds Shares Why He Decided to Take a Break From Acting

Ryan Reynolds Calls Stanley Tucci a 'Snack' in Funny Instagram Comment

Ryan Reynolds Says Wonder Woman Would Beat Deadpool in a Fight! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery