Ryan Reynolds is focusing on what's important.

Last month, the actor shared on his Instagram that he was going to take a "little sabbatical" from the film industry. While talking to ET's Matt Cohen at the Red Notice premiere at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Reynolds noted that it was because of his family.

"For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me," the actor told ET. Reynolds shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively; James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Reynolds' decision came after he wrapped Spirited with Will Ferrell. When jokingly asked if the comedian drove him away from movies, the actor said that was not the case.

"No, just the opposite. Will is one of those people that is everything you wish, hope and pray that he would be off-screen as well," Reynolds expressed. "He's just such a wonderful human being. So if anything, he gave me some major pause. He's a lot like me. Family means everything to him."

Reynolds, meanwhile, is ready for fans to watch Red Notice. Also co-starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, the Netflix mega film follows Johnson as Special Agent John Hartley of the FBI and Reynolds and Gadot as art thieves Nolan Booth and "The Bishop," respectively. To catch The Bishop, who's always one step ahead, Hartley and Booth team up.

Sharply dressed in a red velvet Giorgio Armani suit, Reynolds noted the "natural chemistry" between him and his co-stars.

"I think just seeing the dynamic between the three of us [is what fans will love the most]. We've all known each other for years and years and years. I've known Dwayne for over 20 years. He started dating both of us at that point," he cracked. "But there's a chemistry there that you can't really make up, and there's a big old-fashioned, squash-buckling, comedic adventure and it's the kind of movie I grew up on and loved, and I'm really, really excited about it. It delivers everything it promises."

As for Red Notice being one of Netflix's more expensive films and feeling the pressure, Reynolds has no concerns.

"No, I don't know if it's the most expensive movie or that sort of stuff. I'm not privy to that. I didn't produce this one, Dwayne did. He would know that. He would know actual numbers and I dare you to quiz him on that," he replied with a laugh. "It is a big movie, but Netflix came to play and I sort of think they've made no bones about that."

Red Notice hits Netflix on Nov. 12.

