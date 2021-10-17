Ryan Reynolds Is Taking a Short 'Sabbatical From Movie Making' After Finishing Holiday Film 'Spirited'
Ryan Reynolds is taking a little break from movie making. After sharing that he wrapped production on the Apple TV+ holiday movie, Spirited, with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, Reynolds revealed that now is the perfect time for him to take a "little sabbatical," from the film industry.
"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer," Reynolds wrote.
After announcing his break from the biz, the 44-year-old actor went on to stress the importance of kindness and talent in both life and in Hollywood, before sharing his gratitude at getting the chance to work with those who "are flush with both."
"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists," he continued. "These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."
In true form for the couple, Blake Lively playfully trolled her husband in the comments section, writing, "Michael Caine did it first," referring to the 88-year-old screen star's recent remark that his new movie, Best Sellers, would be his "last part."
Spencer also commented on the post, applauding Reynolds' talent and wishing him the best as he takes some "downtime."
"You're an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime," the Truth Be Told actress added.
Reynolds stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the film, which is a modern musical re-imagining of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
While Reynolds may be stepping away from the screen for now, there will be no shortage of him in the coming months. In addition to the recently released Free Guy, Reynolds will be starring in Netflix's Red Notice out Nov. 12 and Spirited, expected sometime on Apple's streaming service in 2022.
