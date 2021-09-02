Black Adam, Deadpool and Wonder Woman walk into a bar. Except in Red Notice, the bar is some sort of gala event, there's a heist afoot and two of those three superheroes are actually international felons. Rest assured, though, Dwayne Johnson is still doing his macho good guy who defies the laws of physics thing, Ryan Reynolds is doing his snarky, meta-hero thing and Gal Gadot is doing her beating everybody up even in a ballgown thing.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for its globetropping caper, which casts Johnson as Special Agent John Hartley of the FBI and Reynolds and Gadot as art thieves Nolan Booth and "The Bishop," respectively. "Now that you've been tagged with Red Notices, you've become the world's most wanted criminals," Hartley explains in the preview. "And I'm the only one who can bring you in."

Things get a little more complicated -- don't they always? -- when Hartley is forced to partner up with Booth to catch The Bishop. Odd couple banter ensues. "We're work wives," Reynolds quips. "We're not work wives," Johnson replies. "Sister wives," Reynolds quips. "We're not any kind of wives!" Johnson replies.

Then again, we've never seen The Rock fight a bull before.

Red Notice hits Netflix on Nov. 12.

