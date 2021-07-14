Forget "The Rock," Dwayne Johnson is going by "Toots," now. ET's Rachel Smith talked with Emily Blunt and Johnson ahead of the release of Disney's Jungle Cruise, where the pair revealed the meaning behind the movie star's cute nickname.

"It's an old nickname," Johnson revealed.

"It has been around now for 3 years. I used to enjoy calling him very, sort of sweet, cute things. Like he texts me, 'Alright, I'm leaving now, I'll see you on set' and I'm like, 'Ok cupcake,'" Blunt explained.

Johnson shared that they instantly clicked when they first met.

"I mean when we first met, we instantly clicked, and because you never know how it's going to be when you meet somebody, you're familiar with their work, and I had seen all of Emily's movies. She had watched none of mine, so it all worked out perfectly," Johnson jokingly explained. "When we got together, we instantly knew we had something."

"It happened quite naturally and people were like, 'That's fun, play into that,'" Blunt added of their back-and-forth.

The friendly banter between these co-stars also translated to the screen.

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch, because they're polarized from each other. They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing The Stone films," the A Quiet Place Part II star explained. "That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

The chemistry and tension between their characters turns into a budding romance between the pair that they hope will play out in a sequel, for what's sure to be a Disney classic.

"I hope there will be," Blunt said of a potential Jungle Cruise 2. "It would be wonderful if there was one, hopefully. Are we allowed to say that?"

"Yeah absolutely. It's what we're talking about now, but you never want to get too far ahead of yourself. It always depends on what the audience does and how they react, but fingers crossed, and early indications for a lot of audiences that have seen the movie already in our testings, they love it. They've been going crazy, so we'll see," a hopefully Johnson affirmed.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney+ with premiere access on July 30th.

Emily Blunt Calls 'Jungle Cruise' Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Her 'Most Enormous Buddy' (Exclusive)



