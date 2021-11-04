In Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds face off but also team up to recover some stolen art. But in other franchises, the three stars all play superheroes.

Johnson is set to make his debut as Black Adam next July in DC Films' movie of the same name, while Gadot has played Wonder Woman in five DC films and is currently preparing to star in Wonder Woman 3. As for Reynolds, he has played Deadpool in two films, several shorts and is set to star in Deadpool 3.

So who would win in a fight between the three?

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with all three stars at the Red Notice premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday about who would win in a fight between the superheroes.

"Black Adam, we don't really know. We can't rush to judgement before all the facts are in there," Reynolds noted. "I guess that's going to be a weird fight. I'm kind of unkillable. I don't know what Wonder Woman's status is there in the unkillable department -- though she seems fairly unkillable."

Reynolds had clear thoughts as to what his co-stars might claim in their responses, saying, "Dwayne's gonna go just right away with Black Adam, I think. Gal's gonna have a little humility about it and say Wonder Woman or probably Black Adam, and I'm just gonna go with Wonder Woman."

His prediction wasn't exactly accurate as Gadot immediately declared, "Wonder Woman, easy." She called Reynolds "a smart man" for picking the female superhero.

Johnson also went with Wonder Woman for his answer.

"You have Deadpool and Wonder Woman and a guy who's famous for wearing a fanny pack, that's really about it," he joked of his iconic throwback pic in a turtleneck and fanny pack. "Who wins in a fight between Black Adam and Wonder Woman and Deadpool? Easily hands down, Wonder Woman."

As for what fans have to look forward to in Red Notice, the stars say it's all about their on-screen chemistry.

"I think just seeing the dynamic between the three of us. We've all known each other for years and years and years," Reynolds shared. "There's a real kind of natural chemistry there that you can't make up. It's just a real old fashioned, swashbuckling comedic adventure."

Red Notice streams Friday, Nov. 5 on Netflix.

