Gal Gadot will be going from heroine to villain in Disney's live-action take on Snow White. ET spoke with Gadot on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Red Notice, where the actress shared her excitement at taking on the role of the Evil Queen in the upcoming adaptation of the classic fairytale.

"Well, first of all, I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice," Gadot told ET's Matt Cohen.

"I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen," she added, deviously clicking her hands together in Disney villain fashion. "Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"

Prior to hitting the red carpet, ET confirmed that the Wonder Woman star was in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming feature.

Though no other casting news has been announced, Rachel Zegler, who is set to play Maria in the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, will be taking on the role of Snow White.

Gadot has gotten plenty of villain practice in Red Notice, where she plays a renowned art thief, who goes head-to-head with an equally evil conman, played by Ryan Reynolds, for a daring heist too good to pass up.

"I was looking forward to doing something different, and more evil-y and you know, villain-y, and yeah, The Bishop definitely gave me that," she said of her role in the film.

But when an FBI agent, played by Dwayne Johnson, puts out an Interpol-issued red notice on the duo, the criminal masterminds are truly put to the test.

"The reason why I love this movie so much is because of the twists and turns," Gadot explained. "It's very surprising. It's funny, and it's feel-good action. It's such a fun movie,"

Red Notice hits Netflix Nov. 12.

