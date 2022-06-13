Hugh Jackman has once again tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced the news on Monday morning, hours after attending this year's Tony Awards.

Jackman, 53, took to Instagram to share the news and expressed his disappointment in having to miss several upcoming productions of his Broadway musical The Music Man, in which Jackman stars as the iconic con man Harold Hill.

"I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me," Jackman captioned the video, in which he expressed nearly identical sentiments to those expressed in his caption.

According to Jackman, the most frustrating part of being out sick is actually not getting to see his standby, Max Clayton, perform the piece, because he is "absolutely extraordinary."

"I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater," Jackman wrote. "You give life to the saying 'the show must go on.'"

Jackman, who appeared to be in good spirits in the clip, concluded by declaring, "I'll be back in River City as soon as I can," referring to the famous fictional town of River City, Iowa, where The Music Man takes place.

Jackman previously announced that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 back in December. The production of The Music Man subsequently canceled several engagements until he was cleared to return to the stage.

