Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are calling it quits. In a statement to People, the duo, who tied the knot in 1996, announced that they are separating. ET has reached out to Jackman's rep for comment.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair's joint statement began. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They signed the statement "Deb and Hugh Jackman," and noted, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both co-starring on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

Back in April, Jackman marked his and Furness' 27th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post.

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much," he captioned a photo of them smiling. "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."

The following month, the pair stepped out for their final red carpet appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

They were most recently photographed together in July, when they attended the men's finals at Wimbledon.

