After 118 painstaking days, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike has come to an end. The union's committee tentatively approved a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the Hollywood studios. The strike will officially end at 12:01 a.m.

A spokesperson for the actors union said in a statement, "In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike.The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, November 10, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting."

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher took to Instagram and shared in her caption the excitement echoed across Hollywood and beyond.

"We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere!" she wrote in her caption. "Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! Ty neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team , family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment! #sagaftrastrong."

Alec Baldwin also took to Instagram minutes after the news broke to thank Drescher and her leadership team for their hard work negotiating with the studios. Quinta Brunson re-posted a Deadline post announcing the end of the strike. She overlayed it with the text, "Oh, We're very back."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the contract would boost minimum pay for members, increase residual payments for shows streamed online, bolster contributions to the union's health and pension plans, and establish new rules for the use of artificial intelligence.

The tentative deal was struck six weeks after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike officially came to an end. SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 14, joining WGA writers already 10 weeks into their own work stoppage. The move marked the first time in 63 years that Hollywood's writers and actors have joined in a strike together.

The good news quickly spread, and celebrities took to social media to share their excitement. This Is Us star took to Instagram and reposted Variety's headline reacting to the historic news. She overlayed the post with the text, "Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walk (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc….)."

Ditto for Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, who used a "Hooray" emoji to share her excitement over the news.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer shared in the caption to her post, "Ready to work now that the strike is over! 🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days 🎉🥳👏🏾🎊🙌🏽🍾 #SAGstrike #SAGstrong."

Keep scrolling to see Hollywood's reaction to the end of the months-long strike.

Quinta Brunson / Instagram

Alyssa Milano / Instagram

James Gunn / Instagram

RELATED CONTENT: