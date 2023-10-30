Amid the long and arduous SAG-AFTRA strike, the stars of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will have the option of promoting their film and walking red carpets if they so choose.

Lionsgate, a company that is not part of the struck AMPTP, has secured an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, Deadline reports. This means, if the strike is still going when the film comes out on Nov. 17, the cast will still be allowed to promote the film and walk the red carpet at the premiere, if they want.

And, from the sound of their social media posts after the news of the interim agreement first broke, they want to walk the carpet very much.

"I am so beyond thankful to @lionsgate and @sagaftra for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film," Rachel Zegler wrote on Instagram, alongside her character poster for the hotly anticipated prequel film.

"Lionsgate’s efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them," she continued. "Making this movie was hands-down one of the best experiences of my life thus far. i cannot wait to share more behind-the-scenes content with you all, the fans, who make experiences like this eight million times better."

Among the slideshow of photos, Zegler also posted a behind-the-scenes shot of her boyfriend -- and co-star -- Josh Andrés Rivera.

"It’s our anniversary today so it only felt right to share this photo as well. i love you, honey!" Zegler wrote. "Cannot believe i get to say this, with only a few weeks to spare, but… see you out there on our press tour!"

Rivera, meanwhile, shared another character poster, and celebrated both the agreement, and his anniversary.

"Thank you @lionsgate and @sagaftra for coming to an agreement and allowing us to promote our film!" he wrote. "On November 17 come to the theater and watch me cosplay as a teenage boy!"

"Also feat. @rachelzegler, cheers to 2 years and 2 movies later," Rivera added.

Star Tom Blyth got in on the fun as well, sharing a character poster and praising the production company's willingness to work with the union.

"Very grateful that Lionsgate have stepped up today and signed @sagaftra's Interim Agreement, demonstrating that our union’s demands are fair and equitable. Now I hope the AMPTP studios follow suit so we can get everyone back to work," Blyth wrote. "I love this movie and can’t wait to share it with the fans!"

In The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes -- which is set 64 years before the original Hunger Games film -- a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) is the last hope for his failing lineage, which has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. He is assigned to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12, in the 10th Hunger Games.

When her charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates and the pair unites to turn the odds in their favor. As Snow battles his instincts for good and evil, he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

However, they will face the villainous machinations of the serpent-loving Head Gamemaster Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) and the powerful forces who look to maintain the power and fear of the games.

The film also stars Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Snow; Jason Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman, the official host of the 10th Hunger Games; Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, who holds many secrets close to his vest; and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, cousin and confidante to Coriolanus.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters Nov. 17.

