Fans are getting another peek at The Hunger Games prequel! On Wednesday, Lionsgate unveiled new character posters for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes featuring stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

Lionsgate

The upcoming film takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteered as tribute in The Hunger Games, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), the last hope for his failing lineage, which has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. When her charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates and the pair unites to turn the odds in their favor.

As Snow battles his instincts for good and evil, he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Lionsgate

The film also stars Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, who holds many secrets close to his vest; Schafer as Tigris Snow, cousin and confidante to Coriolanus; Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Snow; Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman, the official host of the 10th Hunger Games; Davis as the cruel and creative Head Gamemaker, Volumnia Gaul.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate

Lionsgate

Lionsgate

Lionsgate

The character posters come more than four months after fans got their initial look at the prequel movie in its first trailer.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on Nov. 17.

RELATED CONTENT: