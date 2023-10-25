Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness may have called it quits, but there's still a lot of love and respect between the estranged pair.

A source tells ET, “Hugh and Deborra-Lee are both on different pages and in separate chapters of their lives. They felt like it was time to divorce, but they still maintain a happy and cordial friendship."

"They only want the best for one another," the source adds. "They are appreciative of their many years together and children and there is no animosity between them. At the end of the day, it was their collective agreement to go their separate ways and do the healthiest thing for everyone involved."

The duo, who tied the knot in 1996, announced that they are separating on Sept. 15. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair said in a joint statement to People. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Tony Award Productions

The source shares with ET, "They want to move forward in the best way and continue to put their family first. That has always been a primary motto and foundation of their relationship. They are a very loving, communicative family and they are working towards maintaining that balance with each other and their kids."

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both co-starring on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

According to the source, Jackman "is doing well and surrounding himself around people that he trusts and loves."

"He is looking forward to continued growth in this new chapter and year," the source adds. "He is taking time for himself."

Getty

Earlier this month, Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday with Furness, their children, and close friends at Polo Bar in New York City.

Jackman took to Instagram on Friday to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. Wearing a white dress shirt, sporting a full, gray-peppered beard, Jackman held a drink as he posed for a photo.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!!" read his caption. "I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels.

For more on the couple, check out the stories below.

RELATED CONTENT: