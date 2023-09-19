Hugh Jackman is continuing to step out following the news that he and Deborra-Lee Furness are ending their marriage.

The Greatest Showman actor was spotted talking a stroll with his friend, Ryan Reynolds, on Monday. For the outing, both actors kept things casual, as it looked like they braved some rainy weather in New York City. Jackman, 54, wore a white T-shirt under a black rain jacket, dark pants and sneakers.

Jackman kept his hands in his pockets while he strolled with his friend.

For his part, Reynolds, 46, wore a baseball cap, a windbreaker, pants and sneakers. Both men seemed focused on their conversation. Fans will have the chance to see the longtime pals together on the big screen, as they recently suited up and teased their link up for Deadpool 3.

Over the weekend, the Wolverine star walked solo -- and ringless -- around New York City, wearing a T-shirt, sunglasses and shades.

The day prior, Jackman and Furness announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair said in a joint statement to People. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They signed the statement "Deb and Hugh Jackman," and noted, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both co-starring on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

