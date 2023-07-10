The boys are back!

On Monday, Fandango released the first look of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

"Our first look at @VancityReynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up as Deadpool and Wolverine in #Deadpool3," the caption alongside the picture read.

While it doesn't give away much, it does confirm that the Marvel anti-hero and X-Men character will share screen time together in the upcoming film, set to be released in May 2024.

Reynolds took to his Instagram to share the same image with a cheeky quote.

"Don't blink," he captioned the photo in addition to posting two little Deadpool and Wolverine gifs.

Jackman shared the same picture and message on his respective Instagram Story.

Neither stars of the franchise offered any more information about the highly anticipated film -- and the return of Wolverine to the big screen.

This is the first time Reynolds or Jackman have shared any other hints about the film since announcing that the X-Men character would be appearing in the movie.

In September 2022, Reynolds and Jackman appeared in a social video, where they said they would answer some fan questions about the film. Of course, it wasn't very helpful.

"Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not."

However, they didn't actually settle much beyond the timing of the character's death, which was shown in the final 2017 installment of the Wolverine trilogy. "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan," Reynolds said. "Not touching that."

"What actually happens in our film," the Deadpool star continued -- except that music drowned out what he and Jackman went on to say, keeping fans just as clueless to the plot as before.

Deadpool's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was confirmed in January 2021. In an interview with Collider, Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige confirmed a third Reynolds-led Deadpool flick, something that had been uncertain following 20th Century Fox's sale to Disney. In addition to confirming the movie, Feige noted that it will maintain its R-rating, though other MCU films are rated PG-13.

