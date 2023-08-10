Fit and fun! Fitness trainer Tracy Anderson is known for her unique workout technique that has gained popularity among A-listers like Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde, and Victoria Beckham, and it makes sense why.

Celebs flock to Anderson’s classes for her signature Method, a strategic approach to muscular design that continuously renews the connections between mind, body, and spirit made for three fitness levels including Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced.

"My Method is designed to create balance where there is imbalance in the body. ... Each week, I choreograph new sequences that blend resistance training with low-impact cardio to engage every single part of the body," Anderson tells ET.

"Instead of training your major muscle groups, like biceps and glutes, my choreography gets into all the nooks and crannies of the body. When you work the accessory muscles, that's when you look and feel super toned, tight, and fabulous," she adds.

Beyond the physical results, Anderson believes stars love her 30-minute to 1-hour-and-a-half long workouts -- which are heated to 95 degrees with 75 percent humidity -- because they feel free to let loose in her studio.

"In my workouts, everyone gets real. We sweat, we express ourselves, we process our emotions, and we grow. There are definitely some moves that are challenging, but if you’re willing to stumble, if you're not afraid of being silly, and if you're ready to get vulnerable to expand your body’s true potential, I think you'll love my classes,” she explains.

And clients can expect to fully immerse themselves in the room as they're guided through the movements.

"There are no verbal cues, which is unconventional, but every detail of the Method is science-backed and evidence-based. No talking actually heightens brain activity, engages the mind-body connection, and makes for a more metabolically effective workout," the fitness guru continues.

If you can't make it into her studios in Los Angeles and New York, don’t sweat it, you can recreate the same experience from the comfort of your home.

"I have workouts for every occasion in my virtual program, the Online Studio. Whether you have two hours or 15 minutes, there's an option for everyone," Anderson shares.

A popular choice: MYMODE, a movement program that features a multifunctional apparatus comprised of a staff, a multi-platform box, and different weights.

In addition to her ever-changing exercise routines, Anderson also offers digital Weekly Menus, which are created with resident chefs using simple and healthy ingredients.

"I stick to whole foods that are plant-based for the most part, avoid processed junk, and keep the carbs to a healthy minimum. ... When you start with whole foods, you can free yourself from restrictive mindsets and learn to eat intuitively," the workout expert notes.

Regardless of what works for you, the trainer suggests making time to be active no matter what.

"One thing that's a non-negotiable for me is some kind of movement every day, even on rest days. ... I recommend doing my workout at least once a week, preferably two to five times to master the choreography and get the most out of each week's sequences, with one to two rest days as a healthy amount of time to recover."

