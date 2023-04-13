Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde busted a sweat at the same gym on Wednesday in the Los Angeles area but don't worry darling, they didn't run into each other.

The "As It Was" singer and actress/director had a near run-in at the Tracey Anderson Gym in Studio City, California. Wilde donned a black sports bra and black tights with a white sweater tied around her hips. She also carried a black water bottle and a tote bag. With her hair tied in a ponytail and wearing shades, Wilde also offered a smirk on her way out.

About 30 minutes after Wilde left, Styles was seen arriving at the gym with white Vans, loose black sweats and white t-shirt. He was also seen carrying a bag with him.

Styles and Wilde broke up in November after almost two years of dating. Following the breakup, a source told ET that the actress was "pretty hurt" by the split. Harry, meanwhile, wasn't "too broken up after their split," the source said at the time.

The gym outing comes less than a month after Styles was spotted in Tokyo, Japan, making out with Emily Ratajkowski. Following the makeout sesh, Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times that even though she is "not thinking about guys" right now -- in wake of her "situationship" with comedian Eric Andre coming to an end -- sometimes "things just happen."

Meanwhile, Wilde hit up the gym just days after she and her ex, Jason Sudeikis, were spotted at their 8-year-old son's Otis' soccer game in L.A.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who called off their engagement in November 2020, were spotted chatting while watching the match. She wore a black jumpsuit, a straw hat, sunglasses and sneakers, while the Ted Lasso star was sported a USA soccer sweatshirt, a maroon baseball cap, jeans and white kicks.

They appeared quite amicable amid their tumultuous child custody and support dispute.

