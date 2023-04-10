Just like in Jason Sudeikis' show, Ted Lasso, soccer is bringing people together. On Saturday, the 47-year-old actor and his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde, put up a united front as they watched their 8-year-old son, Otis', soccer game in Los Angeles, California.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who called off their engagement in November 2020, were spotted chatting while watching the match. The 39-year-old actress-director wore a black jumpsuit, a straw hat, sunglasses and sneakers, while Sudeikis sported a USA soccer sweatshirt, a maroon baseball cap, jeans and white kicks.

The former couple appeared quite amicable at the game amid their child support dispute. Last week, it was reported that Wilde is asking Sudeikis to start paying child support for their two children, Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, claiming she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" even though "he earns significantly more than" her.

According to legal documents, the Don't Worry Darling star claims to have more than $107,000 in monthly expenses, which includes almost $60,000 in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning." While Wilde does state that she and Sudeikis "have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition," she's claims that she is the one "bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

Wilde is also asking that Sudeikis cover her legal bills to the tune of no less than $500,000.

ET has reached out to Wilde and Sudeikis' reps for comment on the matter.

"Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children," a source close Sudeikis told ET last week. "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

The child support dispute comes after Wilde had claimed that Sudeikis was trying to litigate her into debt amid their contentious custody battle regarding whether their kids should live in L.A. or New York.

