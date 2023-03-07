Jason Sudeikis on Parenting, Setting Good Example for Children With Ex Olivia Wilde (Exclusive)
Jason Sudeikis is getting real about co-parenting. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Sudeikis at the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere, where he shared how he and ex Olivia Wilde are setting a good example for their two children.
When asked if they know how hard dad works to bring fans more Ted Lasso, Sudeikis who shares Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, with Wilde quipped, "I don't know if they know how hard, they know how often."
He continued, "They know Brennan and Joe real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company, that any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I'm happy about that. It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily, but if they find -- Daisy wants to be about 10 different things."
The kids not only know about the show, but Sudeikis also said they enjoy it too and have become part of the Ted Lasso family along with the cast and crew.
"They like the show, they watch the show. They know all these guys," Sudeikis shared. "They know these guys and gals as real people, not just as their characters. It's nice. It's one big happy family."
Sudeikis, who plays the titular role of Ted on the beloved Apple TV+ series, also has a child on the show. His struggle to co-parent and maintain a long-distance relationship with his son while serving as the head coach of Richmond F.C. in London plays out on TV, and t's one the 47-year-old actor said he couldn't portray had he not been a parent himself.
"I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one," he said. "I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."
While Sudeikis and Wilde ended their engagement in Nov. 2020, and have had a tumultuous battle over custody of their two children in the years to follow, they were since spotted sharing a hug, with a source telling ET in January that it's been easier for the two to get along since Wilde's split from Harry Styles.
"Olivia has been focusing all her energy on her kids and family since her split with Harry, and now that they're broken up, it's been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along," the source shared. "Jason has been trying to be supportive of Olivia and a good co-parent during this transition. Things between Jason and Olivia are cordial and going well."
Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.
