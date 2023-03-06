It may be hard to believe, but this could be it for Ted Lasso!

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham ahead of the show's season 3 premiere, where Sudeikis revealed that the show's third season was written to be the last in the series.

"I mean, that's how we went about writing it, that we wanted to close up this chapter of it -- so much changed with when you hire writers, when you cast it, just based on the elements of the day like, 'Oh, we want this to happen, but oh, it’s raining,' so you have go with the flow. So, there’s good ways to go with the flow, and there’s adjustments. It’s all been splendid and harmonious, but the idea was to do three years. I mean, if we had the opportunity, if we were able to, never know how something's going to be received."

He continued, "This thing could have really been a sticky turd, or it could have been just what it is, and people still not like it and not get to do it. The fact that we get to do it -- lovely."

As far as the pressure Sudeikis felt to get season 3 out for the fans waiting with bated breath since season 2 left many questions unanswered, the 47-year-old screen star said it's something he felt "from within."

"Gosh, I mean, the pressure that I know I felt was just from within, within the confines of our little circle that write the show, and make the show and then edit the show," Sudeikis confessed. "So, we have the bar that we try to hit, that luckily people have seemed to enjoy at the level at which we've been operating after the first two seasons, so, it's less external pressure."

Sudeikis said he's heard fans' concern about when season 3 would be released, and while the call for it certainly entered his "personal space," his goal was to keep his head down and finish the season with the same energy as the previous two.

"Certainly, I've understood people’s desire and concern about when it was coming out and all that," he shared. "I couldn't help but have that enter my personal space. But I had a decent idea of when that was going to be all along, and so, I was just trying to keep my nose to the grindstone, I think they say, you know, just finish the thing."

Sudeikis, who started this journey with Ted Lasso 10 years ago with the NBC promo An American Coach in London, said after a decade in, "there's a lot of Ted in everybody."

"Do we have access to it? Do we want to offer that to people? I mean, I'm not a good enough actor to play someone completely different or that's not in me in some capacity, and you just try to find that and explore that," he said. "But I would say that one of the neat things that I've realized over the past couple of years with this show is that, I'm probably -- this sounds dirty, but I'm probably inside all the characters, or at least they're all inside me a little bit."

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.

