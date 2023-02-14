'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the Teaser
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Lace up your cleats, Ted Lasso is coming back for season 3!
The award-winning Apple TV+ comedy -- created by and starring Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis as the titular jovial soccer coach -- is making its highly-anticipated return this spring, as the streaming service announced on Tuesday that season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, March 15, with one episode, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.
The new teaser features some of the Ted Lasso favorites -- Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez), and Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) -- making their own version of Ted's infamous "Believe" signs.
While each sign is uniquely representative of the character making it, they all come together to decorate the AFC Richmond locker room, much to the delight of Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).
"Well, if seeing is believin', I believe we've been seen," Ted remarks in the short clip.
The official season 3 synopsis gives a closer look at what fans can expect from the new episodes:
"In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."
Watch the full teaser below:
For its first two seasons, Ted Lasso won eight Primetime Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), two for Brett Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and one for Hannah Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).
The show has also won three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and swept the Critics Choice Television Awards, going seven for seven. It was also included in the AFI Top 10 Programs of the Year two years in a row.
Ted Lasso returns for season 3 on March 15. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+.
