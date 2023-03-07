Season 3 might be the end for Ted Lasso, but it doesn't necessarily mean that's the case for the show's beloved characters.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham ahead of the show's season 3 premiere, where they talked about their character's love lives and opened up about a possible spinoff to the hit Apple TV+ series.

When asked if there's a possibility that Ted (Sudeikis) can win his estranged wife back -- and if he wants to -- and if Rebecca (Waddingham) is going to get back with Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), Sudeikis gave a blanket yes to both.

"I mean, these are all things that we spoke about week one, two, or three of the writers' room. So, how about just a blanket yes to any of them?" Sudeikis offered.

As far as if Ted and Rebecca will turn their long-standing tension into something more, Sudeikis said "sure," with Waddingham playing a bit of devil's advocate, adding, "But there's always the 'could it' all over the place."

One love affair they were more open to talking about is the one between Rebecca and Keeley (Juno Temple). It's a friendship so beloved, that it's even been rumored to be the subject of a Ted Lasso spinoff series.

"Again, I give that a blanket, possible yes," Sudeikis said. "I don't see why not. I'm with you. As someone who gets to, you know, hang out with these people still, continuously through the editing process, I delight in their relationship. And the way that they relate to other people on behalf of one another as a two-headed monster -- not that negative connotation, but just as like an entity, a sisterhood that I have been very, very lucky to view in my own sisters' lives or my female friends, to see the women they keep in their lives that make them feel that way."

He continued, "And there's nothing like hearing a couple smart, fun gals laughing. It's one of the best sounds ever, because as a boy, you're just inherently like, 'What?' Now, Margaret Atwood would say that we're worried about them laughing at us. I have been lucky enough to be around women who if they are laughing at me, it's probably for the right reason, and I'm still curious about it. But, a lot of times, they're not. They're just laughing at something specific that I want to know the details of."



As for what Waddingham would like to see, she joked that she wants a spinoff series centered around Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Keeley and Rebecca and their delightful dynamic.

"I would like an entire spinoff series -- Higgins, Keeley and Rebecca just sitting in the stands of various football stadiums around the world being Muppet d**kheads. Just banter," she said. "'I'm telling you, us three together -- they are the best days. We literally can't believe we're being paid."

As for the show's third season, much to the disappointment of fans, Sudeikis said it was written to be the last of the series. Whether it will be is another question.

"I mean, that's how we went about writing it, that we wanted to close up this chapter of it -- so much changed with when you hire writers, when you cast it, just based on the elements of the day like, 'Oh, we want this to happen, but oh, it’s raining,' so you have go with the flow," Sudeikis explained. "So, there’s good ways to go with the flow, and there’s adjustments. It’s all been splendid and harmonious, but the idea was to do three years. I mean, if we had the opportunity, if we were able to, you never know how something's going to be received."

