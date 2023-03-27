Olivia Wilde had multiple run-ins with her ex's new flame. After Harry Styles was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski, past pics resurfaced that show Wilde, who split from Styles in November, spending time with Ratajkowski.

The first sighting of Wilde and Ratajkowski came back in July, when Styles was performing his Love on Tour tour in Paris. In a TikTok video, the women were seen dancing side-by-side as Wilde's then-boyfriend wowed the crowd at Accor Arena.

Wilde and Ratajkowski were seen together again in March 2023, four months after the actress and Styles ended their two-year-long relationship. The women smiled as they set next to each other at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

It was just two days after Wilde and Ratajkowski's latest run-in that the model was seen kissing Styles in Tokyo, where he's currently touring.

"Harry and Emily have known each other for a while and have always had a strong attraction to one another," a source told ET after the makeout session. "Harry thinks Emily is cool and beautiful and has always liked her. For now, they're having fun together."

Prior to Ratajkowski's smooch with Styles, the model was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. She filed for divorce in September, and has since been linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

