Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together.

According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

According to People, which first broke the news, Wilde and Styles are very much still "close friends," but they've come to the determination that "they have different priorities that are keeping them apart." Proving just how close they remain, Wilde and her kids were recently spotted jamming out to Styles' Los Angeles concert earlier this week." On Monday, they were also seen leaving the same gym just moments apart.

The Don't Worry Darling director had also attended Styles' last concert at Madison Square Garden back in September.

Following her split from Sudeikis in November 2020, Wilde and Styles sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands in January 2021 as they attended a wedding together in the ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California. They were attending the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff, who works in Artist Relations at Apple Music.

Styles was also snapped in his bathrobe at one point, happily posing with Azoff and his bride, Glenne Christiaansen. A source told ET that Styles officiated the intimate wedding that was so intimate, only 16 people were present at the soiree where Styles and Wilde held hands throughout the event.

When photos of Wilde and Styles together surfaced, a source told ET that the Ted Lasso was "really hurt" by the romance.

"Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another," ET's source said at the time, explaining that Sudeikis had hoped he and Wilde "would eventually reconcile and get back together."

In any event, Wilde and Styles' relationship flourished, and they were the talk of Hollywood. Fans seemed pretty invested in the relationship as well, going as far as even suggesting that his "As It Was" track off his latest Harry's House album was about Wilde.

But not long after they encountered turbulence, bringing upheaval as Wilde and the rest of the cast prepared to promote her sophomore directorial effort, Don't Worry Darling, starring Wilde, Styles and Florence Pugh.

On top of tensions between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf coming to a head over whether he was fired from the film or if he stepped away (not to mention the so-called Spitgate) there were rumors swirling that Wilde and Pugh were allegedly feuding due to her romance with Styles.

The bulk of the so-called "evidence" was Pugh's lack of social media support and publicity for Don't Worry Darling -- although it was allegedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Wilde, however, shut down rumors of the bad blood in an interview with Variety, explaining why she decided to cast the Little Women star for the lead role of Alice in the psychological thriller.

"I had been blown the f**k away by her," Wilde said in reference to Pugh's performance in the 2019 horror Midsommar. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, 'Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today."

But as much as Wilde put those rumors to rest, the rumors continued. There was also a report that the feud reached a boiling point on the set, to the point Wilde and Pugh allegedly got into a screaming match. Pugh's disdain reportedly stemmed from, among other things, Wilde's alleged frequent disappearances with Styles.

Following that report, the film's crew denied the incident in a joint statement to ET.

