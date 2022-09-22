Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show.
In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly sings and dances along as her 28-year-old boyfriend wowed the sold-out crowd with a performance of "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."
@sskye96 rumors debunked #harrystyles#oliviawilde#msg#loveontour#dontworrydarling#msg15♬ original sound - Sierra 🌻
Another fan at the show captured Wilde happily swaying and singing along as Styles sang "Love of My Life."
The night was a big one for Styles, who was wrapping his 15-night residency at the iconic NYC venue. During the encore of the show, the singer was surprised onstage by Gayle King, who unveiled a banner celebrating the impressive feat.
"There's a lot of people in the room tonight, on nights like this, that are so special for me and I just want to thank," Styles told the crowd, after wiping away tears. "There's so many people, again, tonight, who have supported me both professionally and personally throughout my life and I just want to say to all of you, thank you. I would not be onstage if it wasn't for you. Thank you all so much."
"I have so many incredible things to be lucky for in my life and I constantly continue to feel the most grateful and the most lucky for the people in my life," he added. "I want to thank you for being there for me."
Wednesday night's concert came the same day that Wilde addressed some of the ongoing drama surrounding her and Styles' film, Don't Worry Darling, namely the claim that the singer spit on his co-star, Chris Pine, at the movie's premiere.
"He did not," Wilde said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert of Styles spitting on Pine. "I think it's a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact. He really didn't!"
