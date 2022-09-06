Fans Think Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at the 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere: See the Viral Moment
Shia LaBeouf Shuts Down Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired From '…
Britney Spears' Son Explains Why He Hasn't Seen Her in 6 Months
GRAMMYs 2022: Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins Durin…
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Bilal’s Ex-Wife Threatens to Get Physical With …
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde React to 'Cruelty' From Fans Regar…
Christina Haack Secretly Marries Josh Hall!
Cardi B on Why She Never Hired a Nanny to Watch Her Kids
Jordana Brewster Thinks Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Will Appea…
Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Recalling Her and Jo Koy's Early …
Pauley Perrette Talks Possibly Reuniting With Former ‘NCIS’ Co-S…
'RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Hints Season 12 Reunion Squashes Any C…
Secrets Behind The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)
Inside Cardi B and Offset’s Son Wave’s Lavish 1st Birthday Party
Why Queen Elizabeth Is Passing Some Royal Duties to Prince Charl…
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20 Years …
Serena Williams Gets Celeb Support From Zendaya and More at U.S…
'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': Gabby Speaks Out Amid the Nate…
Yet another moment surrounding theDon't Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival is going viral, this time involving the film's leading men, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.
A viral clip is circulating online of 28-year-old Styles taking his seat next to 42-year-old Pine at the film's premiere in Italy. In the clip, the "As It Was" singer appears to do something with his mouth at the exact moment that Pine stops clapping, smiles and shakes his head.
Soon after the clip began making the rounds, many fans were convinced that Styles had, in fact, spit on Pine in front of hundreds of attendees at the premiere.
But others think that Pine was simply realizing he'd put his own sunglasses, which he picks up a moment after the alleged spit, in his lap.
"Chris Pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him," one fan tweeted.
Immediately fans began dissecting the moment, jokingly comparing their research to that of major conspiracy theories such as those surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Here were some of the best reactions online:
The commentary surrounding the Styles/Pine moment is just the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the film, Don't Worry Darling. After director Olivia Wilde had a public exchange with actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming she fired him from the project, he responded with video footage saying he quit. LaBeouf's role ultimately went to Styles, who also began a romantic relationship with Wilde during filming. There's also been reported tension between Wilde and the film's star, Florence Pugh, despite Wilde publicly praising the actress.
RELATED CONTENT:
Florence Pugh Walks Venice Red Carpet Amid 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Olivia Wilde 'Upset' Over Sex Acts Cut From Her Film's Trailer
Olivia Wilde vs Shia LaBeouf: Untangling ‘Don't Worry Darling’ Drama