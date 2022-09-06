Yet another moment surrounding theDon't Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival is going viral, this time involving the film's leading men, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

A viral clip is circulating online of 28-year-old Styles taking his seat next to 42-year-old Pine at the film's premiere in Italy. In the clip, the "As It Was" singer appears to do something with his mouth at the exact moment that Pine stops clapping, smiles and shakes his head.

Soon after the clip began making the rounds, many fans were convinced that Styles had, in fact, spit on Pine in front of hundreds of attendees at the premiere.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

But others think that Pine was simply realizing he'd put his own sunglasses, which he picks up a moment after the alleged spit, in his lap.

"Chris Pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him," one fan tweeted.

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

Immediately fans began dissecting the moment, jokingly comparing their research to that of major conspiracy theories such as those surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Here were some of the best reactions online:

What is @POTUS doing to protect our Americans abroad (Chris Pine) from foreign threats (Harry Styles) ?????? — whitney (@ItsWhitneyLeann) September 6, 2022

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022

Jason Derulo has slipped on Harry Styles’ spit and fallen down the stairs at the Venice Film Festival pic.twitter.com/EAsv0occu6 — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) September 6, 2022

SO FLORENCE PUGH DIDN'T LIKE OLIVIA WILDE HOOKING UP WITH HARRY STYLES BECAUSE SHE'S FRIENDS WITH OLIVIA'S HUSBAND JASON SUDEIKIS SO FLORENCE WOULDN'T PROMOTE THE MOVIE. THEN SHIA LEBEOUF LEAKED A VIDEO OF OLIVIA CALLING FLORENCE "MISS FLO" & NOW HARRY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE, BUT... pic.twitter.com/H3NxkEavxQ — Uncle Johnny 🏳️‍🌈 (@MvelaseP) September 6, 2022

Chris Pine looking at that jolly ole loogie in his lap after Harry Styles gave him a pip-pip-patooey pic.twitter.com/8o5wioMRUn — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) September 6, 2022

did you see this? harry styles spit on chris pine. yeah, it's true. people are dissecting the footage looking for a second spitter but apparently it only came from one direction pic.twitter.com/76GiOxj8Ye — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) September 6, 2022

Not now sweetie mommy’s trying to see if Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/7XSQixGjYk — Keith Garrett (@keithgdesigns) September 6, 2022

I must be depressed because I’m a 44 year old woman analyzing videos of Harry Styles entering a movie theatre from multiple angles like a goddamn boomer trying to prove JFK conspiracy theories — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) September 6, 2022

the “i did not spit on that man” notes app apology harry styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 6, 2022

Me researching for my school papers vs me analyzing the Chris Pine/Harry Styles spit footage pic.twitter.com/VpUq0UcBHj — Alfie (Polar Express Apologist) (@fonsythesnowman) September 6, 2022

someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk — ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022

People trying to see if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine https://t.co/Kxe06PwFWFpic.twitter.com/zRvjpOfltD — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) September 6, 2022

I hopped off twitter for 30 minutes and Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine



I never want this press tour to end pic.twitter.com/lO1h1nb0Q8 — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) September 6, 2022

my mind is stuck on the very real possibility that harry styles spit on chris pine i can’t stop rewinding the tape pic.twitter.com/2oRtTF5qyy — ty (@ghostfacegay) September 6, 2022

me realizing that i will, in fact, watch a forty minute video investigating whether or not harry styles spat on chris pine at the don't worry darling screening in the near future pic.twitter.com/zjQB0KDiVx — katsian andor (@dogunderwater) September 6, 2022

The commentary surrounding the Styles/Pine moment is just the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the film, Don't Worry Darling. After director Olivia Wilde had a public exchange with actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming she fired him from the project, he responded with video footage saying he quit. LaBeouf's role ultimately went to Styles, who also began a romantic relationship with Wilde during filming. There's also been reported tension between Wilde and the film's star, Florence Pugh, despite Wilde publicly praising the actress.

