Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night.
In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
The 28-year-old former boy bander wore a white jacket with a large peach printed on the front and back. Wilde, 38, wore jeans and a black blazer with a white shirt underneath.
Wilde was previously seen singing and dancing at Styles' final show at MSG. The couple has been wrapped up in the drama surrounding their new thrillerDon't Worry Darling. Wilde directed and stars in the film with Styles in the lead role of Jack opposite Florence Pugh's Alice.
Fans speculated the pair had split after Wilde and Styles were particularly distant from one another during the Venice Film Festival. It was also rumored that Styles spit on co-star Chris Pine at the film's premiere. After Pine's rep denied the claims, Wilde also defended Styles on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
"He did not," Wilde said of Styles spitting on Pine. "I think it's a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact. He really didn't!"
