Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles: What's Going on Between Them After That Tokyo Makeout
Are Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles falling for each other? After that Tokyo makeout, fans may be asking that very question.
Following Ratajkowski's split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and Styles' breakup with Olivia Wilde, the model and the pop star set the internet on fire over the weekend when footage emerged of them locking lips on a street in Tokyo. At the time, Styles was in Japan to perform two shows as part of his Love on Tour tour.
So what's going on between these two? According to a source, some fun!
"Harry and Emily have known each other for a while and have always had a strong attraction to one another," a source told ET. "Harry thinks Emily is cool and beautiful and has always liked her. For now, they're having fun together."
There's even evidence to back up Styles' longtime interest in Ratajkowski. After their liplock basically broke the internet, a clip of Styles calling her his celebrity crush resurfaced. At the time of the interview, Styles referenced her role in the 2014 thriller, Gone Girl.
While there's no shortage of fans shipping this duo, Julia Fox made it clear she's one of them. As she commented on Page Six's Instagram post about the PDA, "That's my girl!"
