Lewis Capaldi Reacts to Harry Styles Kissing Emily Ratajkowski After His Brit Awards Kiss With the Singer
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing in Tokyo
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Chat …
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves and Cast Break Down Fight S…
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday After Snow Plow Accident
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial in Utah
Why Helen Mirren Hid Her Finger Injury on 'Shazam: Fury of the G…
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing in Tokyo
Selena Gomez and Zayn Spotted Kissing During NYC Date
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
'Grey's Anatomy': Fans Get Emotional Over Meredith Grey's Last E…
Kanye West’s Adidas Partnership Is Terminated Amid Anti-Semitic …
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace's Sweet Reaction to Photo of …
Comedians Remember Robin Williams at Documentary Premiere (Exclu…
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Go Public For the First Time…
Selena Gomez Gives Insight Into ‘Worst Possible Heartbreak’ and …
Lea Michele Shares an Update on Her Son's Hospitalization After …
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Lewis Capaldi isn't impressed by Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's kiss! On Sunday, the "Someone You Loved" singer took to TikTok to jokingly share his reaction to the smooch that sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend.
In the clip, Capaldi stares off blankly into space while his song, "How I'm Feeling Now," plays in the background. Over the hilarious reaction, Capaldi wrote, "Me after seeing the video of Harry and Emrata."
Making sure his reaction was clear to his followers, Capaldi captioned the video, "So unsatisfied."
@lewiscapaldi
so unsatisfied♬ How I'm Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi
Capaldi's reaction comes after he and Styles locked lips during the 2023 Brit Awards last month. In a video captured by radio presenter Greg James, Styles -- who was onstage accepting one of his four awards -- finished his speech and looked out in the crowd.
The clip shows Styles walking off stage and into the arms of Capaldi, who grabs his face and plants a kiss on him. The two musicians then embrace before exchanging a few words.
Following the interaction, Capaldi shared his excitement. "I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I'm fully erect."
A month later, fans are buzzing about videos showing Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, making out in the streets of Tokyo, Japan -- where the GRAMMY-winner is currently touring.
The pair were seen kissing as they leaned against a car, and in another clip, Styles and Ratajkowski are dancing together.
ET has reached out to Styles and Ratajkowski's reps for comment.
Styles' make-out session with Ratajkowski comes five months after he ended his relationship with Olivia Wilde. For her part, Ratajkoski -- who ended her marriage in 2022 -- was last linked to comedian Eric Andre.
RELATED CONTENT:
Julia Fox Supports Emily Ratajkowski Amid Viral Harry Styles Romance
Harry Styles Calls Emily Ratajkowski His 'Crush' in Resurfaced Video
See Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Making Out in Tokyo
Related Gallery