The Uncut Gems actress took to Instagram Sunday to publicly share her support for her friend, Emily Ratajkowski, after a video of the model making out with Harry Styles went viral.

Commenting on a Page Six Instagram post, which shared the news, Fox wrote, "That’s my girl! 😍"

The internet nearly broke after multiple videos circulating online saw the two stars making out on a street in Tokyo, Japan, where Styles is currently touring.

Styles, 29, was spotted wearing a black jacket and pants while Ratajkowski, 31, was seen in a pink puffer coat and dress. In another video, the pair were seen dancing in the street together as music played in the background.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/ftPOpNrY4v — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

Styles seemingly manifested the moment during his One Direction days, per another video making the rounds, which sees the "As It Was" crooner calling Ratajkowski his celebrity crush.

The quick clip, which was shared by Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host, Amanda Hirsch, sees all the 1D boys questioned about their celeb crush, but it's only Styles who delivers a definitive answer, telling the interviewer, "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl."

The kiss comes just months after Styles' split from actress and director Olivia Wilde. The pair called things off in November 2022 after almost two years of dating.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. They share a son, Sylvester, 1. Since then, she has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre.

Her current relationship status, remains single, at least for now, with the model-actress set telling listeners on a March 20 episode of her podcast, High Low With Emrata, that she doesn't know if she "ever" wants to be in a relationship again.

