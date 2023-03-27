The Best Sandals to Wear This Spring: Shop Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Sam Edelman and More
Spring provides the perfect weather to flaunt our pedicures in new sandals. If you're going on vacation or strolling around the beach, you'll need the right sandal to go with your outfit. Spring footwear trends are rolling out, and there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals this season from Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and more.
Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).
There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too.
Below, check out our list of the best sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!
Best Heeled Sandals:
These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.
Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita.
The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.
This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.
If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered.
Best Flat Sandals:
This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days.
Add a pop of color to your look with these trendy sandals that feature oversized chain accents.
Sam Edelman's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway this spring break.
These lightweight strappy sandals are designed with non-slip lines to keep your feet in place.
Best Slides:
These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides.
Step into the spring season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.
Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet.
These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.
A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this spring.
Combining the comfort and style of the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide, customize your Crocs Sandals to wear during your vacations this spring.
Favorite Flip Flops:
The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.
Amazon's best-selling summer sandal is not only the ultimate comfortable shoe, but also comes in over 30 different colors and prints to match any outfit.
The Marc Fisher Baler Puffy Sandal features a knotted design and square open toe for a stylish look.
Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.
Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.
RELATED CONTENT:
37 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits
The 156 Best Men's Sandals for Spring 2023
The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring
Step Into Spring With Zappos' Sale: Save on Best-Selling Shoe Styles
Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring
The Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon to Wear All Season
Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
15 Under-$50 Colorful Sandals from Amazon to Wear This Spring
Shop The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Spring Forward Sale