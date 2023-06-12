The ultimate seasonal staple of summer is a solid pair of sandals. Tory Burch has become one of our go-to's for finding classic yet comfortable footwear styles that earn a permanent spot in our wardrobe's rotation. Loved for a timeless flair that's perfect for beach days and classic artisanal style, Tory Burch has so many sandals on sale just in time for summer.

Shop the Sandal Sale

Summer fashion is all about easy, breezy sandals that you can quickly slide on before running out the door. From the iconic Miller Cloud sandal to jelly slides that embrace the Barbiecore trend, the Tory Burch sandal sale has dozens of styles that go with nearly everything and the quality will last for years.

Whether you love a sporty slide or a heeled mule, the Tory Burch sandals on sale can elevate any look. If you have an upcoming getaway penciled in or heading to a summer wedding, now is the perfect time to get your summer shoe shopping done early and save money while doing it.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch sandal deals to step into the new season in style.

The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals to Shop Now

Miller Cloud Tory Burch Miller Cloud Exceptional comfort in every detail, the iconic Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal hugs the foot for a perfect fit that will have you feeling like you're walking on air. $198 $139 Shop Now

Eleanor Jelly Slide Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor jelly slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal. $198 $119 Shop Now

Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Bubble Jelly The pool slide, revisited. Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning. great for the beach, pool and beyond. $188 $119 Shop Now

Puffed Up Sandal Tory Burch Puffed Up Sandal Pillow-soft and quilted, the Puffed-Up Sandal combines sporty padding and contrast colors on a feminine silhouette with a cushioned sole for comfort and an adjustable strap to ensure the perfect fit. $398 $199 Shop Now

Block T Heel Mule Tory Burch Block T Heel Mule Retro meets modern in the Block T Heel Mule that brings ’50s design elements into the present. An effortless silhouette with a delicately squared toe, it makes the case for dressing from the ground up. $368 $199 Shop Now

Pocket Sport Slide Tory Burch Pocket Sport Slide Convenience in more ways than one — This designer slide combines a sporty silhouette with a zip pouch for stashing small essentials and turning heads. $198 $139 Shop Now

Puffy Wedge Tory Burch Puffy Wedge The Puffy Wedge features sporty padding on dressy wedge sandals. The mixed materials give your feet a pop of eclectic style. $358 $129 Shop Now

Lug Sole Sandal Tory Burch Lug Sole Sandal Channeling the utilitarian energy of the ’90s, tubular quilted leather straps keep an oversized rubber lug sole in balance. $378 $259 Shop Now

Banana Heel Sandal Tory Burch Banana Heel Sandal For in-between seasons, the Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine. $368 $239 Shop Now

