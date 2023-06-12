Shopping

Tory Burch Has So Many Sandals On Sale to Help You Step into Summer in Style: Shop Our 10 Faves

By ETonline Staff
The ultimate seasonal staple of summer is a solid pair of sandals. Tory Burch has become one of our go-to's for finding classic yet comfortable footwear styles that earn a permanent spot in our wardrobe's rotation. Loved for a timeless flair that's perfect for beach days and classic artisanal style, Tory Burch has so many sandals on sale just in time for summer. 

Summer fashion is all about easy, breezy sandals that you can quickly slide on before running out the door. From the iconic Miller Cloud sandal to jelly slides that embrace the Barbiecore trend, the Tory Burch sandal sale has dozens of styles that go with nearly everything and the quality will last for years.

Whether you love a sporty slide or a heeled mule, the Tory Burch sandals on sale can elevate any look. If you have an upcoming getaway penciled in or heading to a summer wedding, now is the perfect time to get your summer shoe shopping done early and save money while doing it. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch sandal deals to step into the new season in style. 

The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals to Shop Now

Miller Cloud
Miller Cloud
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud

Exceptional comfort in every detail, the iconic Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal hugs the foot for a perfect fit that will have you feeling like you're walking on air.

$198$139
Eleanor Jelly Slide
Eleanor Jelly Slide
Tory Burch
Eleanor Jelly Slide

Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor jelly slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.

$198$119
Miller Cloud Lug
Miller Cloud Lug
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Lug

A toothy color-pop sole grounds a patent leather flip-flop topped with a cutout medallion for signature charm.

$258$169
Bubble Jelly
Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch
Bubble Jelly

The pool slide, revisited. Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning. great for the beach, pool and beyond.

$188$119
Puffed Up Sandal
Puffed Up Sandal
Tory Burch
Puffed Up Sandal

Pillow-soft and quilted, the Puffed-Up Sandal combines sporty padding and contrast colors on a feminine silhouette with a cushioned sole for comfort and an adjustable strap to ensure the perfect fit.

$398$199
Block T Heel Mule
Block T Heel Mule
Tory Burch
Block T Heel Mule

Retro meets modern in the Block T Heel Mule that brings ’50s design elements into the present. An effortless silhouette with a delicately squared toe, it makes the case for dressing from the ground up.

$368$199
Pocket Sport Slide
Pocket Sport Slide
Tory Burch
Pocket Sport Slide

Convenience in more ways than one — This designer slide combines a sporty silhouette with a zip pouch for stashing small essentials and turning heads.

$198$139
Puffy Wedge
Puffy Wedge
Tory Burch
Puffy Wedge

The Puffy Wedge features sporty padding on dressy wedge sandals. The mixed materials give your feet a pop of eclectic style.

$358$129
Lug Sole Sandal
Lug Sole Sandal
Tory Burch
Lug Sole Sandal

Channeling the utilitarian energy of the ’90s, tubular quilted leather straps keep an oversized rubber lug sole in balance. 

$378$259
Banana Heel Sandal
Banana Heel Sandal
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Sandal

For in-between seasons, the Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine.

$368$239

