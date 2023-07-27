Taylor Swift's Chic Square Sunglasses Are Available for Pre-Order, But We Found a Similar Pair on Sale
Summer is at its peak, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs to be ready for warmer, brighter days ahead. This especially goes for our sunglass collection. Summer vacations, anyone?
Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in every season — but between the sunny weather and the abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media, bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer. Just look at Taylor Swift — who recently rocked this under-$200 pair of chunky square frames — which are currently available for pre-order — while out and about in New York City.
Taylor Swift paired this exact pair of Anine Bing sunnies with a simple black maxi and sandals from the same brand, now available for pre-order.
These trendy sunnies, previously unavailable, have become open for pre-order. But if you can't wait until September, the good news is you don't need a time machine or a pop star's budget to get Swift's look. Right now at Amazon, we found a similar pair for just $14.
These Amazon sunnies feature 100% UV400 protective lenses to shield your eyes from the sun.
Below, shop more of our favorite lookalikes from Free People and Prive Revaux.
Available in 12 colors from classic black to rainbow tortoiseshell, these frames are a steal at just $25.
Say "Welcome to New York" when you throw on these chic statement sunglasses.
From polarized sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.
Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Free People, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers, plus check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses.
Best Women's Sunglasses for Summer 2023
At a traditional retailer, these Chloe Bailey-approved bold sunglasses with polarized lenses could cost you up to $125, but they're only $28 at Privé Revaux Eyewear.
Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.
Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are proof of that.
Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.
Classic plastic frame and lens, these sunnies are perfect to add to a dinner fit.
Block out UV rays this summer with a staple pair of classic black sunnies that are perfect for any face shape.
Best Men's Sunglasses for Summer 2023
Every man should have a pair of classic black aviator sunglasses in their sunglass stock.
This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.
Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.
These sporty sunnies with UV protection are available in 11 different lens and frame combos, but we especially love these green lenses.
If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is the perfect pair of shades to wear all summer during outdoor activities.
