Summer is at its peak, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs to be ready for warmer, brighter days ahead. This especially goes for our sunglass collection. Summer vacations, anyone?

Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in every season — but between the sunny weather and the abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media, bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer. Just look at Taylor Swift — who recently rocked this under-$200 pair of chunky square frames — which are currently available for pre-order — while out and about in New York City.

Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses Revolve Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses Taylor Swift paired this exact pair of Anine Bing sunnies with a simple black maxi and sandals from the same brand, now available for pre-order. $199 Pre-Order

These trendy sunnies, previously unavailable, have become open for pre-order. But if you can't wait until September, the good news is you don't need a time machine or a pop star's budget to get Swift's look. Right now at Amazon, we found a similar pair for just $14.

Below, shop more of our favorite lookalikes from Free People and Prive Revaux.

From polarized sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.

Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Free People, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers, plus check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses.

Best Women's Sunglasses for Summer 2023

Best Men's Sunglasses for Summer 2023

PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses Amazon PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is the perfect pair of shades to wear all summer during outdoor activities. $15 $14 WITH COUPON Shop Now

