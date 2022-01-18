Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back In Stock On Amazon

Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable -- and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source for fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and sustainable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the 40-year-old duchess knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly priced black sunglasses. We're excited to tell you they're back in stock on Amazon right now, so grab them while they last.

The sunglasses are remarkably affordable for someone who has access to the biggest designers in the fashion industry. Newly back in stock, the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses -- which feature a glossy black acetate frame -- were the duchess's favorites back in 2019, but that hasn't kept people from buying them again and again -- especially since they're back in stock for $69 on Amazon.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Meghan styled these with a dark, polished ensemble, but given their versatile quality, you can wear these shades with everything from your favorite jeans to sweater dresses and everything in between. Simply put, these sunglasses will go with any type of look you want to wear.

Shop the royal-approved sunglasses from the brand Le Specs on Amazon below before they're snatched up again, and then start channeling Meghan Markle's style ASAP.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Line Is On Sale

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Available at Amazon

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' at Amazon

This Popular Amazon Teddy Fleece Jacket is On Sale for $14

Apple's New AirPods 3 Return to Record-Low Price at Amazon

This $80 Amazon Handbag Is a Favorite of Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid